Pederson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Sunday in the Dodgers' 4-2 win over the Rays in Game 5 of the World Series.

Pederson turned in a big weekend as the Dodgers pushed their series lead to 3-2, going 4-for-7 with three RBI and two runs between Games 3 and 5. He was nearly the hero of Saturday's Game 4 after providing a go-ahead, two-run single in the top of the seventh, but the lead changed two more times before the Rays walked off the Dodgers in the bottom of the ninth. Despite coming through Sunday with his second home run of the postseason, the lefty-hitting Pederson will likely head to the bench Tuesday in Game 6 with southpaw Blake Snell on the bump for Tampa Bay.