Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Goes deep twice in win

Pederson went 3-for-3 with two solo home runs, a walk and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Pederson surpassed his own franchise record with his ninth leadoff homer of the season to kick off the scoring, then went deep again in the fifth inning. For good measure, he drove home his third run of the game with a sacrifice fly to plate an insurance run in the ninth frame. The 27-year-old is enjoying his finest season at the plate, establishing career highs in homers (35), RBI (72), runs scored (81) and hits (110).