Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Goes deep twice

Pederson went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Pederson's first homer came off of right-handed starter Jon Gray, but his second was a rare long ball off a southpaw, his first of that variety this season. The 26-year-old is unlikely to all of a sudden begin starting against lefties, but fantasy owners can live with a .251/.324/.519 slash line and 23 homers in a favorable platoon situation.