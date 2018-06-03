Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Goes yard twice Saturday

Pederson went 4-for-5 with a double, two solo home runs and four total runs scored in Saturday's 12-4 win over the Rockies.

The 26-year-old didn't waste his Coors Field opportunity, snapping his 37-game homerless drought with authority as he took German Marquez deep in the fourth and sixth innings. Pederson added 82 points to his OPS with the performance, and he's now slashing a respectable .265/.346/.449 on the season, albeit with only three home runs in 54 games.