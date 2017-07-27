Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Goes yard Wednesday

Pederson went 1-for-3 with his 11th home run of the season in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

The 25-year-old slugger has been on a power binge since returning from the disabled list June 13, slashing .282/.393/.631 with nine homers over the 36-game span. Pederson's slow and injury-plagued start to the season is in the rear-view mirror, and he is now performing like the power threat many envisioned when he was drafted at the beginning of the year. Don't let his pedestrian .240/.351/.471 triple slash fool you, he has been valuable enough over the last month-plus to be startable in almost any fantasy format.