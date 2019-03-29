Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Heads to bench vs. lefty

Pederson is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Arizona, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers will grant Chris Taylor the start in left field with left-hander Robbie Ray slated to pitch the second contest of the season for the Diamondbacks. Pederson launched two homers on Opening Day but will take a seat Friday.

