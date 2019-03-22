Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Held out Friday

Pederson (back) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Pederson was expected to return to the lineup Friday after exiting Thursday's game due to back spasms. According to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, manager Dave Roberts said the 26-year-old's absence is precautionary and he will play all three games in the exhibition series against the Angels, which begins Sunday.

