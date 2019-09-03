Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Held out Tuesday

Pederson (abdomen) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pederson was lifted from Monday night's matchup after hitting the outfield wall hard while making a leaping catch, and he'll be held out of Tuesday's starting nine as a result. Enrique Hernandez gets the call in right field and will hit seventh.

