Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Held out versus lefty Sunday

Pederson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Following the usual trend, Pederson will start on the bench with a lefty tossing for the opposition. Barring a pinch-hit appearance or a potential game 163, the outfielder will finish with career bests in batting average (.248) and slugging percentage (.522). Chris Taylor will replace him in left field Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories