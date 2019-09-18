Play

Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Held out Wednesday

Pederson is not in the lineup Wednesday for the second straight day.

Pederson will be held out of the lineup for the second straight day with the Dodgers facing a southpaw for the second time in as many night. The Dodgers have a team off day Thursday, but Pederson should be back in the lineup Friday -- and all weekend -- with a string of right-handed pitchers lined up to start for the Rockies.

