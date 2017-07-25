Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hits 10th homer Monday
Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Monday against the Twins.
Pederson's long ball off Bartolo Colon gives him 53 career home runs against righties compared to just eight against lefties. The left-handed hitting slugger also has a remarkably similar 52-7 split in doubles. While he often sits against southpaws, Pederson's .238/.349/.455 line makes him a solid option when he's in the lineup.
