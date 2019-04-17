Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hits another homer

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in a 6-1 victory against the Reds on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has displayed a ton of power this week, as he has five homers since April 10. During that stretch, he is also hitting .320 with eight RBI and seven runs. The hot streak has raised his batting average to .259 with eight homers, 14 RBI and 16 runs in 58 at-bats across 18 games. Pederson is walking a fair amount too, so he owns a .380 on-base percentage and behind the home-run surge, he possesses a .724 slugging percentage (1.104 OPS).