Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hits another homer
Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in a 6-1 victory against the Reds on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old has displayed a ton of power this week, as he has five homers since April 10. During that stretch, he is also hitting .320 with eight RBI and seven runs. The hot streak has raised his batting average to .259 with eight homers, 14 RBI and 16 runs in 58 at-bats across 18 games. Pederson is walking a fair amount too, so he owns a .380 on-base percentage and behind the home-run surge, he possesses a .724 slugging percentage (1.104 OPS).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...