Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hits bench against lefty in Game 4

Pederson is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

As per usual, Pederson will retreat to the bench with a lefty in Gio Gonzalez starting for the opposition. Chris Taylor will start in left field and hit leadoff in place of Pederson, who is 2-for-6 with a walk and two runs scored through the first two games of the series.