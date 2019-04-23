Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hits bench

Pederson will sit Tuesday against the Cubs, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Pederson went 4-for-5 with two homers in his last start, but he'll take a seat with the Dodgers facing left-hander Jose Quintana. The 27-year-old only has 10 at-bats against southpaws this year, so this type of rotation should be expected to continue despite his blistering numbers against right-handers.

