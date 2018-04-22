Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hits first home run
Pederson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Nationals.
The Dodgers shifted around their lineup Saturday, moving Chris Taylor to second base, which gave Pederson a rare spot in the starting lineup. He took advantage of the opportunity, hitting his first home of the season, coming off Stephen Strasburg in the second inning. Due to lack of playing time, Pederson is only a viable option in exceptionally deep leagues despite his name value.
