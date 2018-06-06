Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hits home run No. 4

Pederson was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.

Pederson gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the second inning with the two-run blast to right field. The 26-year-old is slashing .261/.340/.458 with four home runs and 22 RBI in 142 at-bats this season.

