Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hitting leadoff Monday
Pederson is starting in center field and batting leadoff Monday against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
With Chris Taylor getting a breather for the first time all season, Pederson will take his spot in center field and atop the order. Pederson hit .250/.333/.375 in 36 plate appearances as the Dodgers' No. 1 hitter last season, and he could once again serve as the team's leadoff man when he starts for Taylor.
