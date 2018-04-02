Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Hitting leadoff Monday

Pederson is starting in center field and batting leadoff Monday against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

With Chris Taylor getting a breather for the first time all season, Pederson will take his spot in center field and atop the order. Pederson hit .250/.333/.375 in 36 plate appearances as the Dodgers' No. 1 hitter last season, and he could once again serve as the team's leadoff man when he starts for Taylor.