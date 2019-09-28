Play

Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Homers again in win

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over San Francisco.

Pederson put the cap on a five-run second inning with a a 434-foot blast to right field. The 27-year-old has been on a tear in his last three starts, going 5-for-10 with four homers and six RBI. He ranks 11th in the National League with 36 long balls this season and fifth with 12.4 AB/HR.

