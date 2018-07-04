Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Homers again Tuesday
Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory over the Pirates.
Pederson homered for the second consecutive game, bringing his season total up to 13. The young slugger has looked a lot more like the strong power threat we saw in his first two major-league seasons, posting career-best marks in batting average (.266) and slugging percentage (.562) while maintaining excellent on-base skills (.346). Pederson is currently situated on the strong side of a platoon in center field, also manning the leadoff spot in games where he starts against right-handed pitchers.
