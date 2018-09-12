Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Homers again Wednesday
Pederson went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.
Pederson tied the game up at 1-1 with his solo shot to leadoff the fourth inning, which also ended Anthony DeSclafani's perfect game bid. The outfielder has now homered in back-to-back multi-hit games, raising his September slash to a respectable .261/.346/.565 through 10 games.
