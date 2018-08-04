Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Homers again

Pederson started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to Houston.

Pederson led off the contest with a home run for the second consecutive game, but that would account for all of the offense the Dodgers could muster against Justin Verlander. The 26-year-old has really come into his own this season, slashing .261/.334/.539 with 17 homers and 44 RBI through 103 games. Pederson figures to see a healthy amount of starts versus righties, but he may cede a start of two per week to the bevvy of other outfield options the club has at its disposal.