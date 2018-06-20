Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Homers in Game 1

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Pederson led off -- as he usually does when penciled in the lineup -- and delivered his ninth home run of the season, eight of which have come during a torrid stretch in June. The 26-year-old's current hot streak has raised his slash line to .277/.351/.560 through 188 plate appearances. Pederson doesn't have an everyday role at the moment -- starting just 10 of the Dodgers' last 20 games -- but his strong play in those starts makes him a valuable power commodity, at least until his bat cools down.