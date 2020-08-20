Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to Seattle.
Pederson provided the Dodgers with their first lead of the game by launching a solo homer off Taijuan Walker in the second inning. Unfortunately, Los Angeles fell short this time. Across 67 at-bats this season, the 28-year-old is batting a mere .164/.263/.343 with four home runs.
