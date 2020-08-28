Pederson went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a double and another run scored during Thursday's win over the Giants.

Pederson took credit for both runs in the second half of Thursday's twin bill against the Giants, helping Los Angeles complete a doubleheader sweep. The 28-year-old got the scoring started with a solo shot off Kevin Gausman in the second inning. He then doubled and scored in the fourth. The long ball was the fifth of the year for Pederson, who is batting just .218/.330/.449 across 27 games.