Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Knocks in three
Pederson went 3-for-5 with three RBI, a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Rockies.
Pederson drove home a run in the fifth inning on a single to left field, and he plated two more in the sixth on another single. The 27-year-old outfielder has pieced together a modest six-game hitting streak, registering two extra-base hits and four RBI during that stretch. He'll aim to keep it rolling heading into Tuesday's series opener with the Diamondbacks.
