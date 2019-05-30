Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Launches 16th homer
Pederson went 2-for-5 with a home run, double and another run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Mets.
With the Dodgers trailing 8-5, Pederson sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff home run as the Dodgers worked together to take down Mets closer Edwin Diaz for the win. The 27-year-old has been relentless atop the Dodgers' talented lineup against right-handed pitching this year. Overall, he's batting .268/.372/.647 with 16 homers, 36 runs scored and 30 RBI.
