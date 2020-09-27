Pederson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's win over the Angels.
Pederson went deep for the first time since Sep. 4, but that's where the positive ends for the outfielder -- he is hitting a meager .147 in 12 games this month and enters the final game of the regular season hitting well below the Mendoza line -- .185 with a career-worst .671 OPS in 42 games.
More News
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: On bench against lefty•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Postseason availability in question•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Returns to roster•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Rejoins club, but not activated•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Could return by Tuesday•