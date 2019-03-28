Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Leads off against righty

Pederson is leading off and starting in left field Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This is a best-case scenario for Pederson. We know he will sit against most lefties, but if he leads off against righties, he will be relevant in many formats. A.J. Pollock is hitting fifth against Zack Greinke.

