Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Mashes two taters Thursday
Pederson clubbed a pair of home runs in Thursday's win over the Pirates. He finished the day 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBI.
Pederson's recent surge has resulted in five home runs since Friday. His streakiness is well documented, but when Pederson is seeing the ball well, he's an excellent source of power from the left side. It's also worth noting that Pederson hit leadoff for the third time in the last eight days, including Thursday, so it seems that manager Dave Roberts is at least open to occasionally hitting Pederson in the top third of the order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...