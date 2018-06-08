Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Mashes two taters Thursday

Pederson clubbed a pair of home runs in Thursday's win over the Pirates. He finished the day 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBI.

Pederson's recent surge has resulted in five home runs since Friday. His streakiness is well documented, but when Pederson is seeing the ball well, he's an excellent source of power from the left side. It's also worth noting that Pederson hit leadoff for the third time in the last eight days, including Thursday, so it seems that manager Dave Roberts is at least open to occasionally hitting Pederson in the top third of the order.