Pederson (side/hip) could appear in minor-league games soon, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Pederson has yet to make his spring debut due to a sore right side/hip, though it sounds like he's nearing a return to game action. The outfielder is expected to start out playing in minor-league camp before ultimately making his Cactus League debut. While Pederson is trending in the right direction, his status for the start of the season remains in doubt.

