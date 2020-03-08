Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Nearing spring debut
Pederson (side/hip) recorded five at-bats during a minor-league game Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said that Pederson will likely play in another minor league game before appearing in the Cactus League, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 27-year-old has yet to make his spring debut due to soreness in his right side and hip since the beginning of camp. Given the Dodgers depth in the outfield, the team will continue to take a conservative approach to bringing Pederson back, but it looks as though he'll be able to avoid a brief trip to the injured list. The left-handed power hitter slugged a career-high 36 home runs during 2019 and featured an impressive .920 against right-handed pitching.
