Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Not in Game 1 lineup

Pederson is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

As anticipated, Pederson will retreat to a spot on the bench with left-hander Gio Gonzalez on the hill for the Brewers. In his absence, Chris Taylor will start in left field and bat atop the Dodgers' order.

More News
Our Latest Stories