Pederson is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 28-year-old has only two plate appearances through the Dodgers' first three playoff games, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout and a GIDP. Pederson had a .682 OPS in 43 games this season and is seeing limited playing time early in the playoffs, even against right-handed starters. A.J. Pollock starts in left field while Will Smith takes a break behind the plate to serve as the designated hitter in Game 2.