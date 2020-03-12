Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Not yet throwing to bases
Pederson (hip/side) has not resumed throwing to bases from the field, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
While Pederson has logged at-bats in a minor-league game, his inability to make throws from the outfield has prevented the slugger from making a full return. According to manager Dave Roberts, the defensive limitation "has been more of a hurdle than the swing" in Pederson's recovery from the hip/side soreness that has hampered him since the start of the spring training. Nonetheless, the Dodgers are optimistic that Pederson will be ready for the now-delayed start of the regular season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Could return to games next week•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Nearing spring debut•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Getting game action Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Cleared for full workout•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Nearing minor-league action•
-
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Expects to begin rehab in minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Outfield
It's tougher to make the cut among the outfield elite, but here are eight value options who...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.