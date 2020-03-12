Pederson (hip/side) has not resumed throwing to bases from the field, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

While Pederson has logged at-bats in a minor-league game, his inability to make throws from the outfield has prevented the slugger from making a full return. According to manager Dave Roberts, the defensive limitation "has been more of a hurdle than the swing" in Pederson's recovery from the hip/side soreness that has hampered him since the start of the spring training. Nonetheless, the Dodgers are optimistic that Pederson will be ready for the now-delayed start of the regular season.