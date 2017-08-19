Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Officially sent to minors
Pederson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday's game against the Tigers, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Pederson has struggled mightily since the All-Star break -- slashing .156/.253/.312 with two homers in 28 games -- and he isn't necessarily needed at the big-league level with the recent acquisition of Curtis Granderson, so the Dodgers decided to send him back to the minors to straighten himself out. "For Joc to take a breath in OKC will be good for him," manager Dave Roberts said. He should be back with the Dodgers once rosters expand in September, while the Dodgers will trot out an outfield of Granderson, Chris Taylor and Yasiel Puig moving forward.
