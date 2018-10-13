Dodgers' Joc Pederson: On bench again for Game 2

Pederson remains on the bench for Game 2 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Pederson sits again as the Brewers start another lefty, Wade Miley. Matt Kemp starts in left field. Milwaukee is likely to continue their strategy of using several pitchers in short bursts, so Pederson could have the chance to pinch hit early and remain in the game depending on how things shake out.

