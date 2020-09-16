site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: On bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pederson will not start Wednesday against the Padres, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While Padres opener Adrian Morejon may not pitch deep into the game, the Dodgers will nevertheless sit Pederson against the lefty. Chris Taylor takes over in left field.
