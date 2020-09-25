Pederson will sit Friday against lefty Andrew Heaney and the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Pederson has started just a single game against a lefty this season, so it's no surprise to see that trend continue here. AJ Pollock starts in left field Friday, with Will Smith serving as the designated hitter.
