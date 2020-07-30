site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-joc-pederson-on-bench-against-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Joc Pederson: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pederson isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona.
Pederson will once again take a seat Thursday with left-hander Robbie Ray on the mound for the Diamondbacks. A.J. Pollock will start in left field, batting fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.