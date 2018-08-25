Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out again Saturday

Pederson is on the bench for the second game in a row Saturday against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pederson's absence Friday made sense, as the Dodgers faced the left-handed Clayton Richard, but he'll sit again Saturday despite the Dodgers squaring off against right Brett Kennedy. The Padres will throw another lefty, Robbie Erlin, on Sunday, so Pederson could sit for all three games of the series. Cody Bellinger will start in center field.