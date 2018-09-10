Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out against another lefty

Pederson sits for the third straight game Monday against yet another lefty in Cody Reed and the Reds.

Pederson has largely been protected against lefties all season, and that trend continues Monday with Chris Taylor starting in left field. The Dodgers currently line up to face seven straight righties starting Tuesday, so expect to see Pederson in the lineup often over the next week.

