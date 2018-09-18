Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out against left-hander

Pederson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.

Despite going 3-for-4 with a pair of homers in Monday's series-opening win, Pederson will hit the bench with a left-hander in Kyle Freeland starting for the Rockies. Chris Taylor will cover left field and bat leadoff Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories