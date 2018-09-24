Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out against lefty

Pederson is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

As per usual, Pederson will head to the bench for Monday's series opener with a southpaw in Robbie Ray toeing the rubber for the Diamondbacks. Chris Taylor will start in left field and leadoff in Pederson's place.

