Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out against lefty

Pederson is on the bench Saturday against lefty Joey Lucchesi and the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Lucchesi represents the four in a string of six lefties the Dodgers will square off against. Pederson started against Eric Lauer on Friday, his first start against a southpaw this season, in an effort to keep him fresh, but he may find himself stuck on the bench through Monday's contest. Chris Taylor gets the start in left field.

