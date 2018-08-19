Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out against lefty

Pederson will sit against the left-handed Roenis Elias and the Mariners on Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pederson did start against a southpaw on Friday but before that had sat against 17 straight lefties. Matt Kemp will start in left field Sunday, with Enrique Hernandez starting in center.

More News
Our Latest Stories