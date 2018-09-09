Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out vs. left-hander

Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pederson will sit for the second straight day with left-hander Tyler Anderson taking the hill for the Rockies. Chris Taylor grabs the start in left field with Enrique Herandez starting in center field for the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories