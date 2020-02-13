Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Platoon role expected
Manager Dave Roberts said Pederson will likely occupy the large side of a platoon in left field, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Assuming Pederson -- who was reportedly traded to the Angels earlier in the offseason before the deal fell through -- is on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, he's expected to share playing time in left field with A.J. Pollock. Pederson occupied a similar role in 2019, starting 104 games against righties but just six against southpaws.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...
-
Strategies for the third base position
Third base is so loaded with big bats that you could wait half the draft to take your first....
-
Strategies for the second base position
Second base is an interesting position of speedsters and upside plays, but the number of "safe"...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: 10 risk factors to consider
It's not that you need to avoid these 10 players entirely. But it's worth acknowledging the...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...