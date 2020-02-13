Manager Dave Roberts said Pederson will likely occupy the large side of a platoon in left field, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Assuming Pederson -- who was reportedly traded to the Angels earlier in the offseason before the deal fell through -- is on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, he's expected to share playing time in left field with A.J. Pollock. Pederson occupied a similar role in 2019, starting 104 games against righties but just six against southpaws.