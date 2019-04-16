Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Plays hero against Reds

Pederson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

His seventh blast of the year was a dramatic one, as he took Cincy closer Raisel Iglesias deep for a walk-off homer. Pederson now sports a .255/.382/.691 slash line through 17 games, and if the 26-year-old keeps raking, he won't have to worry about a potential platoon with Alex Verdugo.