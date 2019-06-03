Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Pops 18th home run

Pederson went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a victory over the Phillies on Sunday.

After leaving four men on base in his first four plate appearances, Pederson drilled a two-run shot to cap a seven-run eighth inning for the Dodgers. Despite sitting most games against lefties, Pederson is now tied for fourth in the majors with 18 homers this season. He also ranks second to Christian Yelich with a 9.0 AB/HR. His season slash line rests at .272/.374/.667.