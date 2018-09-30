Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Pops 25th homer

Pederson went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Giants.

Pederson reached the 25-homer mark for the third time in his career. The slugger has been an excellent source of pop with a career-best .522 slugging percentage this season. Saturday was likely Pederson's last start of the regular season with a lefty slated to start for the Giants on Sunday.

